Park Seo Joon wows fans in first look for MCU’s The Marvels with Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is at its unique best as it once again brings together multiple worlds with 'The Marvels'. Samuel L. Jackson will be once again reprising his role as Nick Fury in the upcoming movie which is also set to star Brie Larson, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan. South Korea’s very own, popular actor Park Seo Joon is set to join the multimillion movie franchise with ‘The Marvels’, the upcoming latest film in the series as Yan D' Aladna.

The Marvels’ first trailer

Fans got a look at Park Seo Joon’s character via a very little peek in the first trailer of the anticipated release of ‘The Marvels’ which arrived on April 11. The trailer starts with Nick Fury calling out for Captain Rambeau played by Teyonah Parris. As Monica Rambeau deals with her share of chaos and non-earthly creatures, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel returns, much like the expected appearance thanks to the last-minute showing up during ‘Ms Marvel’. Now, if you are new to the world of MCU, you might want to go back a few projects to check what’s exactly happening but the promised crossover comes right in with Carol Danvers’ return to earth. She gets entangled in Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan’s world as their powers seem to have gotten mixed.

Park Seo Joon in The Marvels

As Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan swiftly keep exchanging places, much to the shock of everyone, but especially the Khan family whose actors have also reprised their roles, Captain Rambeau tries to figure out a solution. The three set out on a complex but exciting mission to restore their positions by teaming up and trying to take down their new enemies. With many changes and participation from everyone including Nick Fury to Yan D' Aladna to their pets, a massive showdown is expected.

In the midst of all this, fans were able to spot barely a second-long look at Park Seo Joon’s Yan D' Aladna, who is rumoured to be playing as Captain Marvel’s love interest. As a Prince on the planet of Aladna, he is seen sporting long hair, a blue get-up, charging ahead with some sort of weapon in his hand.

‘The Marvels’ is set to premiere on November 10, later this year.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What does BTS do after their shoelaces come off on stage? SUGA and Jimin reveal training secrets