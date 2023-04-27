Park Seo Joon’s Dream immediately makes waves in theatres; IU reunites with My Mister co-star Lee Sun Kyun

The movie 'Dream', starring actors IU and Park Seo Joon and directed by Lee Byung Hun of the movie 'Extreme Job', topped the box office on its first day of release.

Dream’s achievement:

On April 27th, according to the integrated network of movie theater tickets of the Film Promotion Committee, the movie 'Dream', which was released the day before, mobilized 93,420 viewers and ranked first in the box office that day. It is the first time in 50 days that a Korean film has topped the box office at theaters since 'Confidential' released in March. 'Dream' depicts the process of former soccer player Hongdae (Park Seo Joon) and passionless PD Somin (IU) preparing for the Homeless World Cup by becoming the national team together with homeless ragtag players. It was created based on the true story of those who participated in the 2010 Homeless World Cup for the first time.

Dream:

This film, which is a mixture of various genres such as comedy, family drama, and sports, draws evaluations that it captures both fun and emotion with a diverse group of characters full of personality. Although it announced a pleasant start, it is unclear whether the box office momentum of the first day of release can be sustained. The break-even point of 'Dream' is known to be about 2.2 million viewers. While no Korean film has exceeded the break-even point since the movie 'The Owl' released in November last year, interest is gathering whether 'Dream' can show off its potential and revitalize the stagnant Korean film market.

IU and Lee Sun Kyun’s reunion:

On April 27th, IU posted a picture on her Instagram Story along with the caption, "Jonathan Ahjussi (Older man in Korean), who came from Kwak La Island to congratulate the release of 'Dream'." The photo shows a beer that is about 70% foam. It is the same situation as the so-called 'beer bubble controversy' that appeared in the tvN drama 'My Mister', which aired in 2018. In the scene where Park Dong Hun (played by Lee Sun-kyun) pours beer for his subordinate Lee Ji An (played by IU), while pouring beer well into his own glass, Lee Ji An's glass is filled with bubbles. This scene was also made into a meme through social media. IU called Lee Sun Kyun as 'Jonathan', a character in the new movie 'Killing Romance', and created a meme between the two and made them laugh.

