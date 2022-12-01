Park Seo Joon’s Hollywood debut film ‘The Marvels’ confirms release, to premiere in July 2023

Actor Park Seo Joon is all set to make his Hollywood debut with the movie ‘The Marvels’. The film is the sequel to Captain Marvel and this superhero movie will premiere in July 2023. Park Seo Joon will star alongside Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Samuel L. Jackson, and many more.

On November 30, 2022, the Disney Content Showcase took place in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands. Celebration took place to commemorate the 100th anniversary since the founding of Walt Disney Company. During this showcase, the President of Walt Disney’s Asia- Pacific region revealed the APAC regional content of 2023 to be released in theatres as well as online platforms. Many upcoming projects under Marvel Studios were announced.

Park Seo Joon

The talented actor’s role in ‘The Marvels’ is yet to be revealed but it is speculated that he will be playing the role of Amadeus Cho, a Korean-American teen hero. He will be the third Korean actor to star in a Marvel project. Korean actress Claudia Kim who made an appearance in `Avengers: Age of Ultron’ (2015) and actor Ma Dong Seok who starred in ‘Eternals’ (2021) were the other two.

Park Seo Joon is already known for his impressive acting skills in K-dramas and films as well as globally, which makes it interesting to see what the actor brings to the table this time. He is known for his roles in popular shows like ‘Itaewon Class’, ‘What's Wrong with Secretary Kim’, ‘Fight for My Way’ and more. He was admired by many fans through his short yet special appearance in the movie ‘Parasite’.

Wishing all the success to Park Seo Joon as he embarks on a new journey!