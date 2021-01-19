Park Seo Joon's latest video proves the Itaewon Class star looks uber handsome even in a 'zoomed in' version

Treating his 16.8 million followers on Instagram, Park Seo-joon's goofy side was prominent in his latest video where the Itaewon Class star is seen zooming in on his face.

Park Seo-joon is amongst those Korean actors who has a massive fan following all across the globe, owing to his impressive performances in both popular dramas and movies. It's definitely cherry on top of a cake that the 32-year-old actor is incredibly handsome as well! Moreover, Seo-joon also enjoys immense popularity on social media as his Instagram page boasts of 16.8 million followers and counting.

While Seo-joon is the king when it comes mirror selfies, the Itaewon Class star's recent take on a mirror selfie turned out to be an IG video instead. In his latest post, Seo-joon is seen dressed in a black windbreaker jacket while his hair is styled to perfection in a gelled-up look. Standing in front of a mirror with his phone in front of him, you see Seo-joon's goofy side come to light as he zooms in directly on his good looking face along with a shocking dramatic expression in tow. Even his caption is an embarrassed emoticon.

Check out Park Seo-joon's funny IG video below:

Only Park Seo-joon could look this handsome in a 'zoomed in' video!

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon REVEALS his approach to maintaining good relationships: You have to respect their boundaries

Meanwhile, Seo-joon continues to win many hearts as a cast member in tvN's reality show Youn's Stay (Youn's Kitchen spin-off) which also stars Youn Yuh-jung, fellow Wooga Squad member Choi Woo-shik, Jung Yu-mi and Lee Seo-jin.

As for his next projects, fans will get to see Seo-joon in two upcoming movies; Dream alongside IU and Lee Hyun-woo and Concrete Utopia alongside Park Bo-young and Lee Byung-hun.

