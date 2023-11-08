Park Seo Joon's short screen time in The Marvels causes disappointment among fans

Park Seo Joon took on the role of Prince Yan in The Marvels. Fans eagerly anticipated to see the actor's Hollywood debut. He is a successful actor who has displayed his versatility in various dramas like Itaewon Class, and Fight For My Way and in movies like Dream and Midnight Runners. He also made a cameo appearance in the Oscar Award-winning film, Parasite.

South Korean actor Park Seo Joon took on the role of Prince Yan in the latest Marvel Studio movie The Marvels. According to the comic books, Price Yan belongs to the planet of Aladna, a place where everyone speaks in rhymes. On this planet, only women could choose their partners but Prince Yan abolished this practice. He is also the romantic interest of Captain Marvel who is played by Brie Larson. In the trailers released, the two are seen sharing a close dance together. The posters also feature the Itaewon Class actor and all of this led to people expecting a substantial screen time.

After the film's release though, fans were disappointed as despite taking on a crucial role, Park Seo Joon only appeared on the screen for a mere few minutes. A YouTuber noted down the timings of the actor's appearance and reported that it was less than 3 minutes. A fan even commented that instant noodles take more time to cook. Some also voiced their criticism over the mistreatment of Asian actors.

More about The Marvels

The movie takes off from where the series Ms Marvel ended. It stars Carol Danvers, better known as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel. The three characters with superpowers teamed up together to save the universe. Excitement runs high amongst fans as they finally get to know that Park Seo Joon would be playing an essential character and would spread his magic in Hollywood this time. With the happiness, there is some disappointment too as the actor's screen time is shorter than expected.

The Marvels will be hitting the Indian theatres on November 10.

