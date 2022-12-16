Park Seo Joon’s versatility: Fight For My Way, Hwarang, Itaewon Class and MCU’s The Marvels

Park Seo Joon debuted in the acting industry with supporting roles and appeared in the popular high school series ‘Dream High 2’ as one of his first notable participations. Since then, he has gone on to become one of the most sought-after actors, having led some super-popular K-dramas and remarkable movies. Here’s a breakdown of some roles that define his versatility.

As Oh Ri On, Park Seo Joon was the perfect driving force in the K-drama led by Jisung and Hwang Jung Eum. He is determined to uncover the truths he thinks lie behind the rich life of Jisung who in fact has a condition called dissociative identity disorder and in turn, gets entangled in this complex situation with his many identities.

Office worker: She Was Pretty, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Park Seo Joon seems to have been made for suits as he can very well be a model for them. An office environment seems to be the best place to flaunt his handsome looks and his rightful attitude as a leader as he took both roles by the horns and knocked them out of the park. Both were rom-com where he took up a notable position in the respective companies and his roles saw him get antsy and standoffish at times, which is completely opposite to his real-life personality and his other portrayals.

Athlete: Fight For My Way

As a former taekwondo player, he harboured the right grit to challenge his dreams and run towards them no matter the hurdles. He ignited his passion for the sport once again and allowed himself to pursue what was always made for him- mixed martial arts. Park Seo Joon is set to take up another sporty role as a soccer player turned coach in the upcoming movie ‘Dream’ alongside songstress IU.

Saeguk: Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth

A Silla warrior and a kind brother to his team, Park Seo Joon played the part of Hwarang, as Moo Myung who takes over the identity of Kim Sun Woo, his dead friend. As he enters the palace, he fights against politics and tries his best to protect his teammates. He becomes friends with the King who is also a part of the Hwarang men, under disguise and they investigate the truth. Park Seo Joon was his charismatic best in the show, making multiple dear friends for life through it.

Businessman: Itaewon Class

Park Sae Royi continues to be the best he’s done so far and that’s for a reason. It was not just his hairstyle that was made to fit his role but in fact his entire character which he absorbed through and through. As a former convict out for revenge, he channels his hate towards overtaking his enemy through his most prized possession, business. From a small bar-restaurant, Park Seo Joon became the best owner turned businessman and let his work speak.

Moreover, for his next drama role, the actor will be going back to 1945 alongside Han So Hee in ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ where he is another businessman, the owner of a pawnshop.

Superhero: The Marvels

Park Seo Joon’s next role will be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, The Marvels. While much is not known so far, he will likely be a superhero on the side of Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson. This will officially be his Hollywood debut and further add to his global stardom which has been superiorly enhanced in recent years.

The actor has indeed dipped his toes into multiple types of roles and allowed himself to explore his abilities as well as build fabulous filmography.