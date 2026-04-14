Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon pregnant with second child, agency confirms fall due date

New K-drama wonder baby on the way! Star couple, actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon, are gearing up for parenthood once again. After initial reports surfaced on April 14, 2026, regarding actress Undercover Miss Hong’s speculated pregnancy, her agency shared their confirmation and asked for warm wishes for the couple and their family.

Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon set to welcome second baby

On Tuesday morning KST, Park Shin Hye’s agency SALT Entertainment shared, as per SPOTV News, “Park Shin Hye is pregnant with her second child. She is due to give birth this fall. We ask for your warm blessings,” confirming that the actress is ready for motherhood once again. The couple’s firstborn, a baby boy, was welcomed by them back in May 2022, a quarter of a year after their marriage.

After dating for over five years, after confirming their relationship back in March 2018, after reports of them being together in 2017 surfaced. They initially denied the rumors but kept dating and announced it to the world after details of their dates at her house emerged. They are said to have progressed from friends to lovers during that time. The couple announced their wedding plans in November 2021 when they also revealed that they were expecting their first child, sending a happy wave through the industry.

The couple went on to get married on January 22, 2022 via a lavish but private wedding in Seoul, South Korea. They had FTISLAND’s Lee Hong Ki, Crush, EXO’s D.O, and Lee Juck sing congratulatory songs for the couple at the ceremony and went on to welcome their son on May 31, 2022.

Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon have always remained tight-lipped about their private lives but have occasionally thanked each other while accepting trophies at awards ceremonies.

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