Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young face tough time on The Judge from Hell in new stills; SEE PICS

The Judge from Hell is an ongoing K-drama starring Park Shin Hye in the lead role. The show consists of a unique plot where a judge appears to be a human but is actually a demon. She follows the lifelong mission of bringing justice to the evil people and sending them straight to where they deserve. However, new stills of the show have been released where Kim Jae Young showcases his emotions.

On October 18, 2024, the production team of the show has new stills of the show featuring Kim Young Dae as Han Da On. In the images, Han Da On can be seen attending the funeral of his friend from the police force, Kim So Young, who was murdered brutally. He tries to hold it in for a long time, but during the end of the ceremony, he cannot hold it any longer and bursts into tears. Even the rain started to pour, making the scene more dramatic.

In the last episode of Han Da On, who had consistently refused Kang Bit Na's tempting offer to track down and eliminate J, the serial killer responsible for murdering his entire family experienced a significant change of heart. After J resurfaced after 25 years and took the life of Kim So Young (played by Kim Hye Hwa), the heartbroken Han Da On approached Kang Bit Na, pleading with her to kill J on his behalf, signaling a dramatic shift in his mindset.

The story centers on Kang Bit Na, an elite judge with a stunning appearance who is actually a demon. Her mission is to eliminate malevolent individuals who lead others to their deaths and show no remorse. After dispatching them to Hell, she continues her dark work.

Kang Bit Na’s life takes a dramatic turn when she encounters Han Da On, a friendly and perceptive detective with a sharp mind and a feeling of hidden sorrow. As their paths intertwine, both their lives are profoundly altered.

Apart from Park Shin Hye, the cast of the K-drama includes Kim Jae Young, Kim In Kwon, Kim Hye Hwa, Lee Joong Ok, Choi Dong Goo, Lee Mi Do, Lee Kyu Han, Do Eun Ha, and more. The show is scheduled to premiere on September 21, 2024, every Friday and Saturday. Directed by Park Jin Pyo, it will air on the South Korean network SBS.

