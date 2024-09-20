Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young’s The Judge from Hell: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

The Judge from Hell is an upcoming K-drama starring Park Shin Hye in the lead role. The show consists of a unique plot where a judge appears to be a human but is actually a demon. She follows the lifelong mission of bringing justice to the evil people and sending them straight to where they deserve.

The show is directed by Park Jin Pyo, who previously worked on shows such as Love Forecast, Closer to Heaven, and more. Meanwhile, Cho I Su serves as the screenwriter and this show serves as her debut project.

The Judge from Hell release date and time

The Judge from Hell is scheduled to be released on September 21, 2024, and every new episode will air at 22:00 KST every Friday and Saturday. Scheduled for 14 episodes, the show is shot in Korean and will be available with English subtitles.

Where to Watch The Judge from Hell

The show will be released on the South Korean network SBS. The show will not be airing in any global platform yet.

The genre of The Judge from Hell

The show is described as a crime drama with a touch of fantasy. It will also include a subplot displaying the romance between certain characters.

The Judge from Hell plot

The plot of the show revolves around Kang Bit Na, an elite judge with a stunning appearance who hides her true identity as a demon on a mission to eliminate those who commit unforgivable acts of evil. Her duty is to execute those who lead others to their deaths without remorse, sending them to Hell as punishment.

However, her existence takes a dramatic turn when she encounters Han Da On, a detective known for his friendly and compassionate demeanor. Beneath his calm exterior lies a deeply buried pain that no one is aware of. His sharp mind and keen sense of observation make him exceptional at his job, but his hidden wounds hold him back.

When Kang Bit Na and Han Da On’s paths cross, both characters experience profound changes where she starts to question her merciless role, while the latter is forced to confront his inner turmoil. Together, they navigate a morally complex world, challenging their own beliefs and the boundaries of justice.

The Judge from Hell cast list

The cast of Judge from Hell is led by the very popular and talented Park Shin Hye. Her character is based on both the good and bad coexisting together, so it is expected that the talented actress will deliver her part effortlessly. Some of the other shows where she appeared previously include Doctor Slump, Memories of the Alhambra, Doctors, and more. She also appeared in the lead role in the critically acclaimed horror film The Call.

The male lead of the show is Kim Jae Young, who is expected to give a fine performance. He has previously appeared in shows such as Love in Contract, Reflection of You, Beautiful Love, and Wonderful Life.

Apart from Park Shin Hye, the cast of the K-drama includes Kim Jae Young, Kim In Kwon, Kim Hye Hwa, Lee Joong Ok, Choi Dong Goo, Lee Mi Do, Lee Kyu Han, and Do Eun Ha, among others.