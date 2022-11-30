Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik approached for new medical drama; Agencies respond

A new pairing in the making! Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik will reportedly work on a new drama opposite each other and the fans of the two could not be more excited. The two have reportedly been approached to star as leads of a new drama titled ‘Doctor Slump’ (literal title).

The K-drama revolves around the story of doctors who face a slump in their lives. While trying to save other people they face hurdles and wish to give up their job. Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik are expected to play the role of two doctors who have quit their work and stay in a rooftop house as neighbours. They have a unique relationship which further develops in the house as they continue to live together.

Response from the agencies

While it is known that Park Shin Hye has been reached out to portray Nam Ha Neul, her agency SALT Entertainment confirmed that the actress received the offer and is positively reviewing the offer. If confirmed, this will be her return to K-dramaland following her marriage and giving birth to her and actor Choi Tae Joon’s baby boy. Park Hyung Sik has been approached for playing Yeo Jung Woo and is also reportedly reviewing the proposal according to his agency P&Studio.

Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik have previously worked together in the popular K-drama ‘The Heirs’ though not opposite each other. This will be the first time they will be paired in a romantic role giving the fans another fabulous couple to look forward to. The rom-com has been reported to begin filming next year after casting is confirmed.