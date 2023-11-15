Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik kickoff Doctor Slump promotion with message to 2024 entrance exam takers

Doctor Slump featuring Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik is a romantic comedy that will be released in the first half of 2024. The drama has created a lot of hype as the two actors were last seen together in the mega-hit drama The Heirs. This drama would be Park Hyung Sik’s first romantic-comedy role in 6 years. Fans eagerly await the release of Doctor Slump.

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye wish their best to exam takers

On November 15, JTBC released a video of Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye wishing the 2024 entrance exam takers the best. The video opened with the actors greeting everyone and introducing themselves. Park Hyung Sik continued by stating that the entrance exams are taking place very soon. Continuing from that, Park Shin Hye appreciates the efforts of all the exam takers who have been working hard. They added that Doctor Slump will be cheering them on so that they receive the results that they want. They ended their message with a sweet 'Fighting' for all the entrance exam takers and encouraging them.

Doctor Slump: Summary, cast, crew and more details

Doctor Slump will be released in 2024. Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik would be appearing together for the first time since 2010. They were last seen in the drama The Heirs. This power pairing has created hype around the JTBC drama. The actors have been making an appearance at various events together and adding to the anticipation.

The romantic comedy tells the story of Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik) and Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye). Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye). According to Park Shin Hye, Doctor Slump deals with the very real and relatable issue of burnout that anyone might go through at any point in their lives.

