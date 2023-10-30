Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik's Doctor Slump wraps up filming: All about plot, cast, and more

Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik’s upcoming K-drama Doctor Slump has wrapped up the filming schedule. The star duo will be sharing the same screen after 10 years. The upcoming release of the romantic comedy has piqued fans' interest, owing primarily to the awaited reunion of the two lead stars, who haven't shared the screen since The Heirs. For the fans of medical K-drama, it's a win-win situation. Here is everything to look forward to ahead of Doctor Slump’s release.

Doctor Slump concludes filming with Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik

Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik on October 10 made a glitzy appearance at the 2023 Fact Music Awards. The couple also presented an award together, which had fans swooning about their romantic involvement in the next K-drama. As per the recent development, the K-drama has finished its filming schedule and has now entered the post-production leg.

Doctor Slump revolves around the story of Yeo Jeong Woo played by Park Hyung Sik and Nam Ha Neul played by Park Shin Hye. Both actors will play the roles of specialized doctors, one in plastic surgery and the other in anesthesiology. Despite their strong dislike for each other, they will come together during a challenging time and become each other's pillars, bringing happiness and warmth through their journey.

Storyline of Doctor Slump

Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul try to rebuild their lives after enduring a time of standstill despite their previously successful careers. Yoon Bak plays Bin Dae Young, a boastful and friendly plastic surgeon who has an unjustified rivalry with the skilled Yeo Jung Woo. He is often envious of Park Hyung Sik's career because they attended the same college, but in the end, he is the one person who understands him better than anybody else. Gong Sung Ha plays Nam Ha Neul's loyal friend and anesthesiologist specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The JTBC show is yet to reveal its airing date and schedule. The show is helmed by director Oh Hyun Jong. Park Shin Hye will also play a judge in the upcoming drama series Judge From Hell. She is currently totally absorbed in her career again after taking a gap in 2021 to give birth to her child.

