Park Shin Hye & Choi Tae Joon to hold a private ceremony soon? Details inside

Birdies have popped in, bringing us all the latest updates on one of the most looked forward to events in 2022, in the Korean entertainment industry, the marriage of Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon. Soon to be parents, the actors have reportedly decided to tie the knot on January 22 at a church in Gangdong-gu, Seoul.

The couple, who has been in a relationship for the last 4 years, announced their plans to marry and the pregnancy of Park Shin Hye with their first child, on November 23. A super happy news to their fans, the artists each posted on their individual fancafé accounts through heartfelt personal letters. Their agencies also shared statements confirming the news of their marriage and baby plans.

The two artists confirmed their relationship in early 2018 after rumours started doing the rounds. They revealed that they have been dating since late 2017. Going strong for the last 4 years, they have now decided to take it to the next level.

The wedding bells will reportedly ring at around 11:30 AM KST (8 AM IST) at a church as the two embark towards a lifetime of happiness. It is expected to be one of the most anticipated weddings as the two actors have built a large fan following and friend circles over the years. However, looking at the current COVID-19 situation, not much information has been revealed about the guest list.

