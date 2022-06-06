Park Shin Hye, Choi Tae Joon & their newborn son are the perfect 'family' with matching shoes

On May 31, SALT Entertainment announced that actress Park Shin Hye and actor Choi Tae Joon welcomed their first child. According to the agency’s statement, the actress gave birth to a healthy baby boy, and was resting at the time with her husband, family, and acquaintances by her side.

Following this, a mere few days after giving birth, Park Shin Hye took to her social media to share her first Instagram update, and it had everyone saying “aww”. Captioning it as “Familly”, the actress shared a photo of matching black, brown, and cream coloured shoes, with the three different sizes clearly showing which pair was meant for whom.

Check out Park Shin Hye, Choi Tae Joon and their newborn son’s matching shoes, below:

Meanwhile, a week after giving birth, Park Shin Hye also appeared to have attended her brother’s wedding. On June 6, the actress posted a photo to her Instagram feed of her brother, guitarist and composer Park Shin Won, and wrote, “Congratulations on your wedding, my one and only, dear brother. I've always wondered who'd take you LOL I love you our bear. Live happily and well."

Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon had announced their pregnancy and marriage at the same time last year in November. The two stars had been in a relationship since 2017 after building a close friendship during their time in university. Following this, the two actors got married earlier this year on January 22, at a private ceremony in Seoul, South Korea. The ceremony was attended by the star couple’s close friends FTISLAND’s Lee Hong Ki, Crush, EXO’s D.O., Lee Juck, actors Bae Jung Nam, Lee Seo Jin, Namgoong Min, Ryu Jun Yeol and AOA’s Seolhyun, among others.