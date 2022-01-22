Park Shin Hye & Choi Tae Joon wedding: The Heirs, Goblin OSTs; Lee Min Ho, EXO’s D.O., Crush & more to attend

The dreamy fairytale of popular actors and star couple Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon has come full circle as they take vows to be man and wife on January 22, 2022. As previously reported Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon will hold their wedding at a church in Gangdong-gu, Seoul.

Prior to the ceremony, Park Shin Hye’s agency SALT Entertainment released images from the pre-wedding shoot of the two celebrities. They captioned the images with, “Today, actor Park Shin Hye will be marrying actor Choi Tae Joon. We express our deepest gratitude to all the people who have loved Park Shin Hye and wished good luck to her.

Park Shin Hye will work hard to show a good image in the future as well. Please send your warm support to her. Thank you.”

Park Shin Hye embraces her ethereal beauty in a white gown while Choi Tae Joon can be seen donning a sleek black suit. Check out the images below.

The wedding has been underway as can be seen from multiple updates that have poured in from the glamorous event. It has been reported that the star studded guest list includes Lee Min Ho, EXO’s D.O, FT Island’s Lee Hong Ki, IU, Nam Goong Min, Crush, Zico, Seolhyun, Lee Se Young, Yoo Yeon Seok, Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Bum, 2AM’s Lim Seul Ong, 2PM’s Chang Sung and multiple other friends of the couple from the entertainment industry.

Attendees have shared video clips of FT Island’s Lee Hong Ki gracing with his warm vocals over ‘The Hiers’ OST, ‘I’m Saying’, which starred Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye in the original. Singer Crush was also seen singing to ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ also known as drama ‘Goblin’ OST ‘Beautiful Life’ alongside EXO’s D.O.

Our heartiest congratulations to the lovely couple!

