Park Shin Hye embraces cold and cynical transformation in upcoming K-drama The Judge from Hell; SEE PICS

Park Shin Hye’s new stills from the upcoming K-drama The Judge from Hell showcase her taking up a completely different persona. The upcoming K-drama follows a unique plot where a judge appears to be a human but is actually a demon. She follows the lifelong mission of bringing justice to the evil people and sending them straight to where they deserve.

On August 19, 2024, the production team of the upcoming K-drama series The Judge from Hell released several stills of the lead actress, Park Shin Hye. The actress can be seen wearing a vintage pink blazer paired with a skirt, giving the trendy old-money look. Taking up the role of a Judge in the series, she perfectly suits the part, as she naturally has an aura of sophistication.

However, Park Shin Hye has an intriguing expression on her face that further raises curiosity. She is smiling, but there is a sinister energy underneath the show which showcases her true intentions. As her character is based on both the good and bad co-existing together, it is expected that the talented actress will deliver her part effortlessly.

The story centers on Kang Bit Na, an elite judge with a stunning appearance who is actually a demon. Her mission is to eliminate malevolent individuals who lead others to their deaths and show no remorse. After dispatching them to Hell, she continues her dark work.

Kang Bit Na’s life takes a dramatic turn when she encounters Han Da On, a friendly and perceptive detective with a sharp mind and a feeling of hidden sorrow. As their paths intertwine, both their lives are profoundly altered.

Apart from Park Shin Hye, the cast of the K-drama includes Kim Jae Young, Kim In Kwon, Kim Hye Hwa, Lee Joong Ok, Choi Dong Goo, Lee Mi Do, Lee Kyu Han, Do Eun Ha, and more. The show is scheduled to premiere on September 21, 2024, every Friday and Saturday. Directed by Park Jin Pyo, it will air on the South Korean network SBS.

