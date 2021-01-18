Park Shin Hye impresses production team of Sisyphus: The Myth with her skills in THESE scenes

Park Shin Hye will soon be seen in Sisyphus: The Myth. While the teaser has hinted an action-packed performance, the production crew are impressed with her performance.

There is no denying that Park Shin Hye is one of the most versatile K-drama actresses today. She has proved that she could take on any character and deliver a brilliant performance. With Sisyphus: The Myth, a different facet of Park Shin Hye is being teased. The trailer and posters have hinted that Park Shin Hye is taking on a tad rugged character and we are already eager about the series. Now, the production crew has hyped the series by talking about Park Shin Hye's performance.

As reported by Zapzee, the team behind Sisyphus: The Myth revealed that Park Shin Hye has impressed everyone with her action scenes. "Park Shin Hye did a wonderful job of showing the most intense and wildest action scenes ever in her filmography. Staff all exclaimed, ‘Wow, that’s why she’s Park Shin Hye.’ Please endearingly watch Park Shin Hye’s new challenge as she plays her all-time character as brave warrior Kang Seo Hae," the team said. The team also released a bunch of posters featuring the actress holding a gun and a bag on her shoulder.

Park Shin Hye will play Kang Seo Hae who is a skilful warrior who supports Han Tae Sool, played by Cho Seung Woo. She boasts of skills like sliding ropes, knocking down large men and more to survive in a world. Check out the trailer here: Sisyphus: The Myth Teaser: Park Shin Hye turns the action mode on alongside Cho Seung Woo; Watch

