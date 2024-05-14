Park Shin Hye in Doctor Slump, Kim Tae Ri in Twenty-Five Twenty-One, and more: 5 actresses in 30s who aced high school roles

K-dramas and their audiences are expanding as we speak and so is their fan following. It has been known that the high school plotline has been known to pop up in many K-dramas. Some K-dramas are set in high school space while some show the shoot plotline as a jump into the past. Whatever it may be, the actors who portray these high schoolers are most of the time, not the age they play.

It should be noted once in a while an actor or actress comes to portray the high school student with utmost conviction. Here are 5 actresses in their 30s who aced the role of a high school student like no other.

5 actresses in their 30s who portrayed high school students with utmost conviction

1. Park Shin Hye in Doctor Slump

Park Shin Hye’s latest role in the medical, romantic comedy-drama Doctor Slumo placed her as one of the most nuanced actresses. She portrayed the role of Nam Ha Neul, an anesthesiologist and once a top student.

Park Shin Hye portrayed the role of high school Nam Ha Neul with unimaginable finesse. Despite her real age, she was more than convincing as a high schooler. She was especially exceptional as she acted the competitiveness and hatred towards Yeo Jeong Woo (Park Hyung Sik) her nemesis in school.

2. Kim Tae Ri in Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Kim Tae Ri in Twenty-Five Twenty-One as Na Hee Do was iconic. Kim Tae Ri flawlessly played the part of boyish, athletic, and passionate Na Hee Do who wants to make it big as a professional fencer.

Regardless of the fact that Twenty-Five Twenty-One broke hearts with its ending, Kim Tae Ri’s acting in the drama remains one of her best roles to date. In the past storyline, we see Kim Tae Ri an actress who was 32 at the time convincingly playing a high schooler.

Kim Tae Ri’s Na Hee Do was clumsy and special at times while being unerring fierce and passionate when it came to fencing. Juggling various parts of the life of a student including pain, struggle, bullying, and heartbreaks Kim Tae Ri was perfect.

3. Shin Hye Sun in Welcome to Samdalri

Shin Hye Sun played Cho Sam Dal in Welcome to Samdalri, a beautiful healing drama that lets its characters grow and recover with time and love. Shin Hye Sun portrayed the high school Cho Sam Dal in K-drama as well, which she did with conviction.

In the flashbacks, we see Shin Hye Sun portraying the deep feelings of vulnerability and hurt perfectly in a way a high schooler would react. Her balling scene when Cho Yong Pil’s mother dies embodies the vulnerability a teen possesses with finesse.

4. Seo Ye Ji in Its Okay To Not Be Okay

Seo Ye Ji in Its Okay To Not Be Okay was also seen portraying her character Go Moon Young’s high school counterpart. Though her portrayal of high school Go Moon Young was not hours long, it played perfectly like a special surprise in a desert.

Seo Ye Ji played high schooler Go Moon Young with utmost expertise regardless of being 30 at the time. She aced her role as a high schooler and portrayed the sweet essence of the youth beautifully. Her portrayal was laced with innocent flair and excitement of meeting a boy she likes proving her acting prowess.

5. Jeon Yeo Been in A Time Called You

Jeon Yeo Been recently played a remarkably difficult role across timelines in A Time Called You. In this time travel, romance, and mystery K-drama Jeon Yeo Been was seen playing Kwon Min Ju and Han Jun Hee, her real older role.

Kwon Min Ju was the girl whose body she ended up in after traveling back in time to 1998. Jeon Yeo Been played the role of a high school girl convincingly flawlessly exemplifying the complicated emotions one goes through at that vulnerable time in life. She portrayed the role with a youth touch despite being 33 in reality while showing the emotional distress her character was going through.

These actresses won our hearts as high schoolers and we wait to see them again in action soon.

