Park Shin Hye initially turned down 'Call' for THIS reason; Gushes about her co star Jun Jong Seo

Park Shin Hye will be seen in her upcoming movie Call this week. The actress spoke about joining the movie and showered her co-star Jun Jong Seo with praises.

After #ALIVE, Park Shin Hye returns with yet another movie in 2020 titled Call. The movie was initially planned for a theatrical release. However, owing to the pandemic, the movie is directly hitting the online streaming platform. As fans wait for the film to release, Park Shin Hye revealed she had initially turned down the project. The actress, in an interview with The Korea Times, said that she declined the offer because she was physically and emotionally exhausted when the role knocked on her door.

Park Shin Hye recalled being offered the role soon after she wrapped tvN series Memories of the Alhambra. While she found the script interesting, she was "too tired to begin filming right after wrapping up the drama series." But the film studio requested her to reconsider the offer. She eventually ended up meeting the director, Lee Choong Hyun. "After the conversation, I could feel his confidence and commitment toward The Call. So I changed my mind to join," she said.

In the movie, Park Shin Hye plays the role of Seo Yeon who stumbles upon an old phone in her apartment. She starts receiving mysterious calls from a woman named Young Sook (played by Jun Jong Seo) who become friends. As the movie unfolds, Call turns into a revenge thriller with an element of time travel. Speaking about her role, Park Shin Hye said is "too defensive."

The actress also explained how the movie stands apart from other time travel movies. "There are many time travel movies, and most of those movies centre on people who have regrets and want to turn back time so they don't repeat the same mistake. However, The Call focuses on how one must deal with the consequences when you turn back time and try to change the past," she told the publication.

Park Shin Hye also gushed about her co-star Jun Jong Seo. The actress revealed she experienced goosebumps while watching her co-star's "range, flexibility and depth of her acting." "She's lovable, smart and clever," she added. Are you planning on watching Call? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

