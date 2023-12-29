Park Shin Hye, Kim Jae Young confirmed as leads for fantasy romance drama The Judge From Hell

Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young are set to star in the upcoming drama The Judge from Hell (literal translation). Although earlier reports on September 22 hinted at Park Shin Hye possibly taking on the role of a judge in the series, there's still no official confirmation. As of today, December 29th, both actors have been officially confirmed as the leads for this fantasy romance series.

Park Shin Hye, Kim Jae Young’s Judge From Hell

On December 29, SBS officially revealed that Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young are set to lead the cast in the upcoming fantasy romance drama, The Judge from Hell.

In the series, Park Shin Hye takes on the role of Kang Bit Na, a demon from hell who inhabits the body of a judge. Despite her outwardly beautiful appearance and elite background, Judge Kang Bit Na's true identity is that of a demon on a mission. Tasked with punishing those who exhibit no remorse despite causing the death of others, her duty compels her to dispatch them to hell by killing them.

Meanwhile, Kim Jae Young takes on the role of Han Da On, a compassionate detective within the violent crimes unit. Beyond his caring and gentle nature, he proves to be a sharp and perceptive police officer endowed with exceptional observational abilities. Despite possessing a warmth capable of softening even a demon's heart, Han Da On guards a hidden emotional wound that remains unknown to others. The Judge from Hell is scheduled to premiere in 2024.

Advertisement

More about Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young

The Judge From Hell is set to be produced by Studio S, a subsidiary of the SBS network. Filming for the show is scheduled to commence next year, with a planned airing slot on Friday and Saturday. The series will be under the direction of Park Jin Pyo.

Park Shin Hye, a highly sought-after actress in the Korean entertainment industry, has been a prominent figure since her childhood days. Throughout her career, she has engaged in various dramas, evolving into a leading actress known for her versatility. Notable projects in her portfolio include The Doctors (2016), Pinocchio (2014), among others. Currently, she is gearing up to share the screen with her "The Heirs" co-star in the upcoming drama titled Doctor Slump.

Kim Jae Young is a well-known model and actor, celebrated for his notable performances in projects such as My Secret Romance (2017), 100 Days My Prince (2018), and Reflection of You (2021). This year, he gained significant attention for his role in the romantic comedy-drama Love in Contract, marking a standout moment in his career.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye are academic rivals who meet years later in new teaser for Doctor Slump; Watch