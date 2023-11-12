Park Shin Hye opens up about reunion with Park Hyung Sik for Doctor Slump 10 years after The Heirs

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye reunited for the upcoming drama Doctor Slump after 10 years. The romantic comedy will be released soon and the pairing is raising expectations of fans as the two will be seen together on screen for the first time since The Heirs. This project would mark Park Hyung Sik’s first romantic-comedy role in 6 years. The exciting new drama will be released soon and fans are eagerly waiting to see the actors’ chemistry together.

Park Shin Hye talks about her reunion with Park Hyung Sik for Doctor Slump

Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik have reunited after a decade and were last seen together in the cultural reset drama The Heirs. The actors have been attending events together, creating hype around Doctor Slump. On November 9, Park Shin Hye appeared as a guest on Dingo's show How Was Your Night. The actor opened up about working with the Strong Woman Do Bong Soon actor in 10 years.

Park Shin Hye explained that she has been shooting for Doctor Slump these days. On working with her co-actor she commented that she didn't think that she'd get a chance to work with him again but she got to reunite with him for this upcoming project. She also elaborated on her new drama and said that it is a healing romantic comedy and is relatable as it talks about themes of burnout and hard work. She also added that it is a drama that will depict overcoming a slump and relaxing.

More about Doctor Slump

Though the release date for Doctor Slump has not been revealed yet, there are other details of the drama that we do know. Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik would be coming together for the first time since 2010’s The Heirs. This power pairing has created hype around the JTBC drama.

The story revolves around Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik) and Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye). Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye).

