Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Kim Go Eun, Jung Hae In and others to present at 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards

As per the coordinators on July seventeenth, the second Blue Dragon Series Awards. which will be conducted on July 19th, will feature Kang Ho Dong, Gong Hyo Jin, Koo Kyo Hwan, Kim Go Eun, Kim Sungcheol, Kim Shin Rok, Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Song Eun Yi, Lee Jung Jae, Lee Hak Joo, Jung Hae In, Jung Hoyeon, Joo Hyun Young, EXO's Chanyeol, Han Hyo Joo and other top stars will introduce the awards. As a result, the Blue Dragon Series Awards will once more create a brand-new festival by bringing together all of the stars who are excelling in a variety of fields.

2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards’ MCs SNSD’s YoonA and Jun Hyun Moo:

Jun Hyun Moo, who showed remarkable facilitating abilities in different projects like JTBC's 'Talk Pawon 25 O'Clock', MBC's Omniscient Interfering View', and 'I Live Alone', and won the grand prize (daesang) at the MBC Entertainment Awards last year, has previously laid down a good foundation for himself as a 'dependable' MC. Im YoonA, who met with viewers recently through the JTBC drama King the Land, received positive feedback for her acting abilities and remained popular.

The nominees of 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards:

The nominations declared on June 26th depended on a survey directed by authorities and general watchers for streaming series content (drama, entertainment, culture) from May 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023. In the drama category, 'The Glory' was selected in 5 nominations including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Male and Female, and Best New Actor, while 'Casino' was named in 4 categories including Best Picture, Best Entertainer, and Best Supporting Male and Female. 'Ransom' and 'Anna' were selected for three nominations each. In the entertainment and culture category, 'SNL Korea Season 3' was designated in 5 nominations, including Best Picture, Male and Female Entertainer, and New Male and Female Entertainer, and 'Blood Game 2' was assigned in 3 nominations, including Best Picture, New Male and Female Performer.

