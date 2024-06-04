Park Shin Hye recalls Doctor Slump last shoot with Park Hyung Sik; shares PICS from beach filming day

Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik led the drama Doctor Slump which tells the story of two medical professionals who navigate their lives as they go through a slump. The drama aired earlier this year in January. The Heirs actress shared pictures from the last day of Doctor Slump's shoot. See the pictures shared by Park Shin Hye here.

Park Shin Hye shares pictures from last day of shoot of Doctor Slump

On June 3, Park Shin Hye took to Instagram and shared clicks from the last day on the sets of Doctor Slump. In the caption, she wrote, 'Probably pictures of Ha Neul and Jung Woo from the last day. After finishing filming, under the sky, click click'.

The story revolves around Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul. Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul when she too is going through a tough time.

The series was directed by Oh Hyun Jung who has previously also worked on Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Find Me in Your Memory, A Daughter Just Like You and more. The script was written by Baek Sun Woo who is also known for My Roommate is a Gumiho, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Drinking Solo and more.

Advertisement

More about Park Shin Hye

Park Shin Hye started her career early as a child actor in 2003 with the dramas Nonstop 4 and Stairway to Heaven. Her first appearance on the big screen was with the 2006 film Love Phobia. She is known for her roles in romance comedies. Every romance comedy that she has worked in has gained massive popularity globally.

Some of her most popular works include The Heirs, Doctor Slump, Pinocchio, Doctors, and You’re Beautiful. Moreover, she is also a singer and a model. During her recent global fan meeting, she was praised for her amazing performance and dancing skills.

ALSO READ: The Pork Cutlets starring Jeon Hye Bin and Lee Joong Ok raises anticipation with script reading PICS