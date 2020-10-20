Park Shin Hye starrer mystery thriller Call to release worldwide on THIS date

After the success of #ALIVE, Park Shin Hye will be seen in Call. The movie was scheduled to release in theatres. However, it is now revealed that the movie will release on Netflix.

After #ALIVE, we were hoping that Park Shin Hye would take on the box office yet again with Call. The South Korean movie sees the international actress share the screen with Jeon Jong Seo and Lee Elle among others. The thriller drama movie has been in the pipeline for release for a while now but the release date has been impacted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While we were hoping for a theatrical release, Call is now set to release online.

The South Korean movie will skip the theatres and is reported to now directly land on Netflix. Korean news outlet News1 has confirmed that Call is set to premiere on November 27. We are eager to watch the movie! For those who aren't aware of the movie, Call is a mystery thriller which begins with two women from different times connecting through a call. The call interchanges their fates. Park Shin Hye plays the role of Seo Yeon in the movie who receives the call from the past after returning home after a long time. Jeon Song Seo plays Young Sook, an insane serial killer who makes the call to Seo Yeon.

Before the movie was confirmed to premiere on Netflix, Call's production house Yong Film reportedly said that they were eager to introduce the movie to the world where the mode of storytelling is diversifying. Are you looking forward to the movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Check out the trailer of Call below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: #ALIVE director gushes about Park Shin Hye: Her infinite potential and unexpectedness fit really well

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×