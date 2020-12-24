  1. Home
Park Shin Hye, Suzy or Kim Go Eun; Which K drama actress is your ideal BFF based on your personality?

28559 reads Mumbai
Every time we stream a new K-drama, we find ourselves wanting to befriend the leading lady. Take this year as an example. Three of the many actresses that left us wanting to be their friends were Park Shin Hye, Suzy and Kim Go Eun. Park Shin Hye proved her on-screen loyalty twice with #ALIVE and The Call. Both her characters went above and beyond to help their co-stars. Meanwhile, Kim Go Eun had us wanting to tail her after she left our hearts skipping a beat in The King: Eternal Monarch. 

Lastly, Suzy had us craving to be her friend with her sweet smile and big heart in Start-Up. But who do you think would be your ideal BFF based on your personality? Take this test and find out! 

On the work front, Park Shin Hye will be seen in the upcoming drama titled Sisyphus: The Myth. The intriguing trailer was released this week. As for Suzy, the actress recently wrapped her time on-screen with Start Up. While she hasn't confirmed any new acting projects, she was seen finding her way to her musical instruments. Meanwhile, Kim Go Eun was last seen in a short film. 

