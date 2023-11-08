Park Shin Hye teases January premiere for Doctor Slump with Park Hyung Sik as filming wraps up

The South Korean entertainment industry is abuzz with the news of Pinocchio actress Park Shin Hye and Strong Girl Do Bong Soon actor Park Hyung Sik's upcoming project, Doctor Slump.

This highly-anticipated series has garnered much attention even before its premiere because the two main leads are sharing the screen after The Heirs, which was released in 2013. As the talented duo wraps up their shooting schedule, fans are eagerly awaiting the show's release in January 2024.

Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik wrap filming on anticipated drama Doctor Slump

In a recent post on Instagram, Park Shin Hye shared a heartwarming photo alongside her co-star, Park Hyung Sik, and the production team. The caption read, ‘I love you. Thank you for your hard work. Dr. Slump was full of good people. January can't come fast enough.’ This message indicates that the shooting for the drama has come to an end, and the series is on track for its scheduled premiere.

As fans caught a glimpse of the post, excitement spread like wildfire. Comments and shares flooded in as fans expressed their eagerness to witness the on-screen magic that Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik will undoubtedly deliver. With such a talented duo headlining Doctor Slump, the expectations for the series are running high.

Anticipation at an all-time high

The most recent collaboration of the Park-Park couple dates back to The Heirs, where Park Hyung Sik had a supporting role. This time, they're back as the main leads. While presenting an award, Park Shin Hye revealed it's their third time presenting together at awards shows this year. They also dropped hints about their upcoming drama, Doctor Slump, with Park Shin Hye renowned for her romantic comedy roles, and Park Hyung Sik returning to the genre after six years. Fans are eagerly awaiting this new drama and the on-screen chemistry between the two.

While the precise release date for 'Doctor Slump' remains undisclosed, there are hints about the drama's timeline. Park Shin Hye's photo captions suggest a potential premiere in January 2024. As Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik bid farewell to the set of Doctor Slump, the anticipation for the drama's January 2024 premiere continues to grow. The combination of these two talented actors, and the unique plot, make this series one to watch out for.

