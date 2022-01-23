Park Shin Hye thanks fans for their wedding wishes & blessings by sharing THIS lovely photo

What a 'Beautiful' day, indeed! Actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon, who had been dating for many years now, officially became man and wife yesterday in a private wedding ceremony in Seoul! The private wedding took place at a church in Seoul, officiated by a minister and attended by the couple’s family as well as several of their celebrity colleagues and friends.

Several celebrity guests were in attendance as well. Park Shin Hye's 'The Heirs' co-star Lee Min Ho, FTISLAND’s Lee Hong Ki who sang the OST 'I'm Saying' from her drama 'The Heirs', EXO's D.O and Crush who performed the OST 'Beautiful' from 'The Guardian: Lonely and Great God' and Super Junior's Leeteuk who shared some lovely wedding pictures and videos with fans on his personal Instagram account.

After the wedding, Park Shin Hye shared photos of herself in traditional Korean wedding attire and wrote, 'Thank you to everyone who sent me so much congratulations and blessings.' Park Shin Hye looks resplendent in a lovely blue-purple hanbok with traditional Korean artwork and embroidery embossed on it. The gorgeous bride's glow only added to the Hanbok's beauty! Congratulations Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon!

You can check out the post below:

The magnificent celebration of K-world culminates with The HallyuTalk Awards, watch here.

ALSO READ: Park Shin Hye & Choi Tae Joon wedding: The Heirs, Goblin OSTs; Lee Min Ho, EXO’s D.O., Crush & more to attend

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.