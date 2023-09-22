Park Shin Hye to join the cast of new fantasy drama Judge From Hell as female lead

According to reports on September 22, actor Park Shin Hye is reportedly cast for the drama Judge From Hell in which she will be playing the role of a judge. The actor took a hiatus in 2021 after giving birth but is now back to work in full swing. Here is what we know about the project so far.

Park Shin Hye to star in Judge From Hell

Judge From Hell will reveal the story of a cold-hearted and selfish judge who only makes a move for herself. Her life takes a sweeping turn after running into the warm and bright detective who works for the people. Park Shin Hye is to play the ruthless and powerful judge Kang Bit Na. Fans are eager to see their favourite actor play the antagonist who slowly changes.

Judge From Hell is an action-fantasy drama mixed with romance and will be directed by Park Jin Pyo who is known for directing the 2023 movie Brave Citizen and the 2015 movie Love Forecast.

More about Park Shin Hye and Doctor Slump with Park Hyung Sik

Actor Park Shin Hye will soon be seen on JTBC’s romantic comedy Doctor Slump along with Park Hyung Sik. This will be their reunion in 10 years as both the actors previously worked on The Heirs together. This will be their first time acting as a couple so fans’ hopes are riding high on the upcoming project.

Park Shin Hye made her debut by featuring in the music video of Flower by singer Lee Seung Hwan in 2003. She auditioned for the SBS drama Stairway To Heaven and bagged the role. The series was quite successful as it received more than 40% viewership. She is known for her roles in You’re Beautiful, The Heirs, Pinocchio, Doctors and many more. She was last seen in the drama series Sisyphus: The Myth after which she took a hiatus which was followed by her marriage to fellow actor Choi Tae Joon and the birth of their son. The beloved actor will be back with Doctor Slump which is expected to be released by the end of this year.

