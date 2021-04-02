Park Shin Hye's Sisyphus: The Myth is getting ready for an explosive final week; Ratings continue to drop

"Sisyphus: The Myth" is building up the momentum towards the final week.

The ratings of Wednesday-Thursday dramas are fluctuating greatly. The 13th episode of "Sisyphus: The Myth" recorded a 0.6 percent drop in ratings from last week's closing episode to 4.3 percent. Thursday's episode ratings noted another drop reaching an average of 4.2 percent.

Along with "Sisyphus: The Myth", "Mouse", "Hello, Me!" and "Oh My Ladylord" are showing lower ratings on Thursday than on Wednesday. This seems to be the effect of the TV show "Miss Trot 2" that broadcasts at the same time. In addition to it, TV Chosun's "Romantic Call Centre" shifted its schedule from Friday to Thursday. This is expected to affect the ratings of dramas greatly.

The Rescue

While our leads are trapped inside and Han Tae Sul marks the date and time, in case someone from the future reads it and saves them, gunshots sound outside as The Control Bureau are attacked by an unknown sniper. This man takes out all of the armed guards single-handedly, driving up in Han Tae Sul’s car. It’s our favourite bodyguard, dressed in his post-apocalyptic gear. However, he’s clearly injured. And "Sisyphus: The Myth" gives the audience another, much appreciated glimpse into the future with loads of action. Back in the present, Yeo Bong Sun begins glitching out and leaves, handing Han Tae Sul a metal tin.

Kim Seung Bok

It was good to see this character back after a long time. He is shown The Control Bureau. He sees the Prime Minister and the ministers, and he’s confused about why they were all getting along. While he finally begins to realize that all Han Tae Sul told him was true, Sigma welcomes him to the table. Kim Seung Bok is shocked by the events. We see a flashback wherein Sigma gets him to make the uploader with the assurance that a war would not break out. And even if it does, they'll be able to save people with it.

Sigma

Since it is finally clear that Sigma is orchestrating everything, we get his story too. Turns out the guy holds grudges against Han Tae Sul. He was at the police station for posting comments against Han Tae Sul online. Kang Seo Hae and Han Tae Sul get a hold of him and contemplate whether to kill him but Kang Seo Hae is confused because of her weird visions. He does get shot, on his shoulder, before he escapes from there. Sigma knows how to use family to manipulate people.

Small changes

Han Tae Sul improves the nuclear bunker which might save Kang Seo Hae's mother this time. She teaches him how to use a gun. He locks her in a room telling her not to follow him because he saw the future and that he can win. Meanwhile, Sigma invites Choi Jae Sun in and encourages him to team up with them. In return they would let Kang Seo Hae go because they need only Han Tae Sul. Han Tae Sul visits Mr Park and asks for a gun to kill Sigma. He offers him medicine that will last 50 years, in exchange for a gun and a sniper rifle.

For now, we’re setting up for a big showdown between Sigma and Han Tae Sul. Will Han Tae Sul be able to kill the big boss and save the day? We'll know that next week.

