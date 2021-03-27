Park Shin Hye's Sisyphus: The Myth proves that it is more suited to binge watching as ratings continue to drop

Sisyphus: The Myth continues to chug along, throwing in more twists and turns and giving everyone whiplash in the process. The entire show has gone completely off the rails but it’s undeniably an engrossing watch.

Sisyphus: The Myth ratings have continued to drop since the premiere and don't seem to stop anytime soon. The Wednesday episode recorded a nationwide average viewership of 4.4 percent which is a big drop from its 4.8 percent average in the previous week's closing episode. Though the latest episode did see a slight rise to 4.6 percent, it is still very low compared to the highest recorded average of 6.7 percent.

Sisyphus: The Myth begins this week with an episode of flashbacks that shed more light on Han Tae San and Han Tae Sul’s background. The idea of shifting through different doors and seeing glimpses of the past isn’t a wholly original idea but it is executed pretty effectively here. It also sets up an intriguing second half to come as this chapter essentially serves as a bridge between the first and second parts.

One very obvious fact is the completely skewed nature of the timeline. The show requires you to suspend quite a bit of disbelief and logic to enjoy it fully. The post-apocalyptic scenes though, are absolutely gorgeous and seeing this ravaged world really does give off an eerie feeling. It was also great to see Han Tae Sul’s bodyguard still alive in episode 12, and the show at least goes some way to explain some of the niggling little plot holes. We’ve got some new paintings, a couple of clues surrounding Sigma and a tantalizing cliffhanger hanging over this one ready for next week.

We figured that the best way to describe the drama is the opening scene of episode 12 - Han Tae Sul tumbling down a hill and finding himself in an abandoned building. This series is more suited for a binge-watch rather than the agonising wait for weekly episodes. The gap between episodes makes you think more on the plotline and that seems to be the problem.

