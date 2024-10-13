Park Shin Hye's The Judge from Hell enjoys rise in viewership; Kim Tae Ri's Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born premieres with promising ratings

The Judge from Hell has been seeing an increase in viewership every week since its premiere. The Park Shin Hye starrer has been garnering a lot of attention. The historical drama Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born with Kim Tae Ri and the comedy drama A Virtuous Business premiered with promising ratings. Here is a look at the viewership ratings for this Saturday, which is October 12.

According to Nielsen Korea, The Judge from Hell starring Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young garnered a nationwide average viewership rating of 13.6 percent which is a new height for the series.

The drama tells the story of an elite judge who has a cold character, but she is actually a demon. Her real job is to send culprits who don't self-reflect to hell. She comes across as a warm and friendly detective who is smart but also carries a lot of pain. As the two meet, their lives drastically change.

Kim Tae Ri's new drama Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born premiered with warm ratings and earned 4.8 percent.

The drama is set immediately after the Korean War in the 1950s. Jeong Nyeong and her mother barely make a living in these difficult times. Jeong Nyeong wishes to become an actress in Seoul, but her dreams seem far from being fulfilled. One day, she witnesses a performance by a theatre company led by Director Kang So Bok. This ignites a passion in her to make her dreams come true. She secretly smuggles herself with this theatre crew and ends up in Seoul.

Advertisement

The much-anticipated offbeat series A Virtuous Business premiered with 3.9 percent viewership ratings. The story is set in a rural village in the 1990s when the topic of sex was taboo. A Virtuous Business will focus on the lives of women who sell adult products door to door at a time when women were expected to retire early and take care of their families.

The mystery thriller Doubt earned 4.7 percent viewership for its second episode. Iron Family became the most-watched this Saturday with 14.7 percent viewership ratings.

ALSO READ: Destined With You's Jo Bo Ah ties the knot with non-celebrity fiance on October 12; same venue as Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin