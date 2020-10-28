Park So Dam celebrates Record of Youth's finale with sweet snaps; Park Bo Gum sends love during Navy concert

Park So-dam shared the most heartwarming behind-the-scenes photos with Park Bo-gum to commemorate Record of Youth's series finale. The latter even gave a shoutout to his drama during a Navy concert.

Record of Youth, which starred Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byun Woo-seok, had its series finale aired yesterday, i.e. October 28, thus marking an end to the popular series which struck a right chord amidst viewers and fans. *SPOILERS ALERT* Bo-gum fans, in particular, were left in tears as Sa Hye-joon mirrored his real-life by enlisting in the military and leaving a sweet message to his admirers.

To commemorate the end of their beloved series, Bo-gum's Twitter saw an update with some handsome photos (dressed as Hye-joon) of the 27-year-old actor as he thanked fans for constantly supporting him. While hosting a concert for the Republic of Korea Navy, Bo-gum shared some love for Record of Youth as he gushed, "Tonight is also the night of the Record of Youth finale. I hope that people will tune in to the drama after enjoying tonight’s concert," via Soompi.

Moreover, So-dam treated Hye-joon and Ahn Jung-ha shippers with some adorable behind-the-scenes snaps and selfies featuring Bo-gum. The 29-year-old actress even shared some gorgeous photos of herself, which were clicked by Bo-gum. Woo-seok, who charmed everyone as Won Hae-hyo, shared snaps with Bo-gum and Kwon Soo-hyun, who played Kim Jin-Woo, depicting how their on-screen friendship has relayed on to a real-life one as well. Soo-hyun shared a funny blooper of himself while in character drinking a shot of soju.

Check out Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byun Woo-seok celebrating Record of Youth on social media below:

"지금까지 나 자신에게 가장 감사한 사람들이 누군가... 여러분입니다. 사랑해 주시고 응원해 주시는 분들 덕분에 사회가 인간에게 줄 수 있는 순기능에 감사하게 됐습니다." pic.twitter.com/h7VcnZxduC — 박보검 (@BOGUMMY) October 27, 2020

We adore this cast and how!

