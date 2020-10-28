  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Park So Dam celebrates Record of Youth's finale with sweet snaps; Park Bo Gum sends love during Navy concert

Park So-dam shared the most heartwarming behind-the-scenes photos with Park Bo-gum to commemorate Record of Youth's series finale. The latter even gave a shoutout to his drama during a Navy concert.
24620 reads Mumbai Updated: October 28, 2020 12:39 pm
Record of Youth aired its final episode last night, i.e. October 27, 2020Park So Dam celebrates Record of Youth's finale with sweet snaps; Park Bo Gum sends love during Navy concert
Record of Youth, which starred Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byun Woo-seok, had its series finale aired yesterday, i.e. October 28, thus marking an end to the popular series which struck a right chord amidst viewers and fans. *SPOILERS ALERT* Bo-gum fans, in particular, were left in tears as Sa Hye-joon mirrored his real-life by enlisting in the military and leaving a sweet message to his admirers.

To commemorate the end of their beloved series, Bo-gum's Twitter saw an update with some handsome photos (dressed as Hye-joon) of the 27-year-old actor as he thanked fans for constantly supporting him. While hosting a concert for the Republic of Korea Navy, Bo-gum shared some love for Record of Youth as he gushed, "Tonight is also the night of the Record of Youth finale. I hope that people will tune in to the drama after enjoying tonight’s concert," via Soompi.

Moreover, So-dam treated Hye-joon and Ahn Jung-ha shippers with some adorable behind-the-scenes snaps and selfies featuring Bo-gum. The 29-year-old actress even shared some gorgeous photos of herself, which were clicked by Bo-gum. Woo-seok, who charmed everyone as Won Hae-hyo, shared snaps with Bo-gum and Kwon Soo-hyun, who played Kim Jin-Woo, depicting how their on-screen friendship has relayed on to a real-life one as well. Soo-hyun shared a funny blooper of himself while in character drinking a shot of soju.

Check out Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byun Woo-seok celebrating Record of Youth on social media below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

막방기념 혜준x정하 사진대방출시작 #청춘기록

A post shared by 박소담 (@sodam_park_0908) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

혜준x정하 안녕..! #청춘기록 감사합니다.

A post shared by 박소담 (@sodam_park_0908) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

오늘 마지막 청춘기록도 함께 해주세효

A post shared by 변우석 Woo Seok Byeon (@byeonwooseok) on

We adore this cast and how!

ALSO READ: Record of Youth Ep 15: Park Bo Gum refuses to break up with Park So Dam; Byun Woo Seok considers enlisting

What did you think of Record of Youth Ep 16? Was it a satisfying series finale? Share your review with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :Park Bo-gum's Twitter,Park So-dam and Byun Woo-seok's Instagram,Soompi

