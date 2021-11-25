Park So Dam dishes on her unique friendship with 'Squid Game' star Anupam Tripathi

On the latest episode of 'Radio Star,' Park So Dam talked about going to college with 'Squid Game' star Anupam Tripathi and his unique friendship with him. Park So Dam and Anupam Tripathi graduated from Korea National University Of Arts. The actress recalled that even though he was older than her, Anupam Tripathi had been one year below Park So Dam in school and so he always respectfully called her 'sunbae' (senior).

Park So Dam remarked that Anupam Tripathi is really full of cheerful energy and is very cute. Even back when they were in school, he was like a ‘happy virus’ [someone with infectious energy]. She added that she would playfully chide him saying that he is in fact her 'oppa' and she is not his 'sunbae', however, Anupam Tripathi was insistent on calling her 'sunbae'. She further shared that he's really a great person and has so much positive energy. He’s really a ‘happy virus.'

Veteran actress Kim Young Ok, who played Lee Jung Jae‘s mother in 'Squid Game,' also guested on the show and she enthusiastically chimed in praising Anupam Tripathi's work, stating that he did such a good job in the drama and really stood out. It seems like Anupam Tripathi has earned some amazing brownie points with two of the biggest actresses in the South Korean entertainment industry! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 'Squid Game' star Anupam Tripathi REVEALS the special present he received from BLACKPINK's Jennie

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.