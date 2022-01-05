Park So Dam extends warm wishes for New Year following Thyroid Cancer surgery

The New Year has brought in a lot of hopes for everyone and it seems like the fans of actor Park So Dam are in for a much-needed sigh of relief. Updating her Instagram handle with a letter and extending warm wishes for the new year, the ‘Parasite’ star finally shared a personal life update with awaiting fans.

After being diagnosed with Papillary Thyroid Cancer during a regular examination, the actor went into surgery and decided to take rest. Her agency, Artist Company released a statement announcing her health condition as well as her subsequent withdrawal from the promotions of ‘Special Cargo’ including the premiere on January 12. The handwritten letter happens to be her first non-movie promo update.

Park So Dam’s letter says,

“Hello, this is Park So Dam.

Four months have passed and it's the time for winter again. It seems like it is asking us to start a new year. You have also worked really, really hard in 2021.

In 2022 as well, I hope happiness can be delivered to you with ‘Special Cargo’. Have a happy new year.

Also let us definitely be healthy mentally as well as physically. I hope the day when I can express my heart to you face to face arrives soon.

I miss you a lot. Thank you so much.

Hope you have a blessed new year. Happy New Year.”

The actor added heart stickers to her letter, check it out below.

Now in her recovery period, fans are looking forward to Park So Dam’s appearance as Jang Eun Ha in the upcoming thriller ‘Special Cargo’.

