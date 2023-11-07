Park So Dam looks tough and ready to take on hell in Death's Game starring Seo In Guk and Go Yoon Jung

Death's Game is a fantasy South Korean Drama which is scheduled to release in December 2023. Adapted from a webtoon, the drama will consist of 8 episodes in total. Fans eagerly wait for the premier because of its stellar cast and unique thrilling story. Park So Dam, Seo In Guk and Go Yoon Jung are part of the much-awaited upcoming drama.

Park So Dam challenges Seo In Guk to Death's game

On November 7, TVING released stills of Park So Dam from their upcoming fantasy thriller Death's Game. The actor is playing Death who comes to Seo In Guk to punish him for wanting to take his own life. The Parasite actor looks stunning in slick back hair and dressed in all black. She sports a smirk on her face and looks fierce. The cherry on the top is the long black overcoat that brings her whole look together. In one of the stills she is seen pointing a gun while in another, she examines some documents.

Earlier, Seo In Guk's stills were also unveiled. In the pictures, the actor was in different attires and surrounded by different backgrounds. In the images, his character wears a pair of spectacles and is seen working and giving job interviews.

Death's Game: Release, cast and summary

Death's Game would be streaming on TVING from December. The cast includes Park So Dam, Seo In Guk, Go Yoon Jung, Kim Ji Hoon, Nam Kyung Eup and Kim Jae Wook will also be making a guest appearance.

The drama is based on the webtoon, I'll Die Soon (literal translation) which is written by Lee Won Sik and illustrated by Gul Chan. Director Ha Byung Hoon wrote the script for the drama too. He has previously worked on romantic comedies and fantasy romances like Sound of Your Heart, Go Back Couple and 18 Again.

The story surrounds the life of a man who is going through a low phase in his career and love life. One day he decides to end his life but Death herself comes to meet him and challenges him to a game.

