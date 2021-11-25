Park So Dam reveals how Choi Woo Sik was instrumental in landing her a role in 'Parasite'

Park So Dam appeared as a guest on the November 24 broadcast of the MBC variety show 'Radio Star', where she mentioned that 'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho had wanted to cast her and Choi Woo Shik as siblings because of their physical resemblance.

She recalled that for their first meeting director Bong Joon Ho asked them to come without any makeup and so the actors showed up in their natural avatar. In a bid to impress director Bong Joon Ho, they didn't even wash their hair to look like their 'characters'. Director Bong Joon Ho was happy and was convinced that Choi Woo Sik and Park So Dam were the right choices for 'Parasite'.

Park So Dam revealed that initially she didn't think she looked like Choi Woo Sik but after seeing a picture of them together, she could see the resemblance. She also shared that her real-life brother bears a slight resemblance to Choi Woo Sik.

Meanwhile, 'Our Beloved Summer' unveils the official third trailer for the upcoming romance drama. In the trailer, our four main protagonists - Choi Woo Sik, Kim Da Mi, Kim Sung Cheol and Noh Jeong Eui are at a major crossroads of life, dealing with love, relationships and heartbreaks. We meet the characters while they are in school and then again 10 years later as adults, still carrying the remnants of emotions from a decade back. 'Our Beloved Summer' will premiere on December 6 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

You can check out the teaser below:

