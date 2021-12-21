Park So Dam starrer ‘Special Cargo’ invited to 2022 Rotterdam International Film Festival

‘Special Cargo’, starring Park So Dam of Oscar-winning ‘Parasite’ fame, has been invited to the 2022 International Film Festival Rotterdam’s Harbour program. This marks the 51st year of the IFFR, and The Harbour program is a new addition to the annual film festival. The 51st International Film Festival is set to open offline from January 26 to February 6, 2022.

Park So Dam is no stranger to the IFFR, as the festival premiered the black-and-white version of ‘Parasite’ in 2020.

Directed by Park Dae Min, ‘Special Cargo’ is a crime action film that follows a special delivery driver, Eunha (Park So Dam). She is targeted by Kyung Pil (Song Sae Byeok), a police officer who is associated with an organized crime group, after she decides to stray from her mission to deliver a young boy (Jung Hyeon Jun). The film also sees Kim Eui Sung playing Baek Sang Jang, a representative of Baekgang Industries.

The trailer for ‘Special Cargo’ is packed with action, showing Park So Dam as she races to deliver her special packages. Her roster of impressive roles is increasing with each consecutive project, and ‘Special Cargo’ appears to be no exception.



Watch the trailer below:

The film, though originally meant to be released on January 5, 2022, was pushed by a week to January 12, following a statement released by NEW Pictures on December 13. Unfortunately, Park So Dam will be unable to attend promotional activities for ‘Special Cargo’, following surgery for papillary thyroid cancer.

