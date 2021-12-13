Park So Dam starrer thriller film ‘Special Cargo’ to delay release to THIS date

The movie 'Special Cargo' will be released on January 12 next year, with the release being delayed by a week.On December 13th, NEW Pictures released the poster for 'Special Cargo' with the statement. The movie is a crime action movie depicting a chase that takes place when Eunha, a special express driver with a 100% success rate, gets caught up in an unexpected delivery accident.

The poster foretells a breathtaking chase between Eunha (Park So Dam), a professional express driver, and Kyung Pil (Song Sae Byeok), a vicious police officer who runs as a gangster. The image of Eunha, who turns the steering wheel without hesitation with a powerful figure, stands out.

The vicious appearance of Kyung Pil blocking the front of the car to pursue Eunha and Seo Won (Jung Hyeon Jun), a person with baggage that cannot be returned, is paying attention to how the development of those pursued without any concessions. In the previously released teaser, Park So Dam was shown to be an excellent driver with a taste for danger and the rivals are extremely threatened by her service.

Park So Dam came into popular recognition in the 2015 film ‘The Priests’ and the TV series ‘Cinderella with Four Knights’ (2016) and ‘Record of Youth’ (2020). She achieved international fame for her role in the 2019 critically acclaimed Korean comedy thriller film ‘Parasite’, which won the Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Award for Best Picture.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.