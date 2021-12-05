Park So Dam transforms into a driver with a taste for danger in ‘Special Cargo’ teaser; Watch HERE

Special Cargo is an upcoming crime action film, written and directed by Park Dae Min for M Pictures. Starring Park So Dam, Song Sae Byeok and Kim Eui Sung, the film revolves around a delivery driver (Park So Dam) with a 100% success rate, things start happening when she is involved in an unexpected incident after a young child (Jung Hyeon Jun) boards her car. It is scheduled for theatrical release on January 5, 2022.

The first teaser begins with the shot of the taxi and one can hear Park So Dam’s voice saying ‘Where is your destination?’. Kim Eui Sung goes on to say, ‘Whatever the postal service won’t deliver, we will’, giving the viewers a look into the company that Park So Dam works for. The next few shots are action packed as she races all around the city to deliver different packages and in the background someone says that she has never been caught, proving her ‘100% success rate’.

Park So Dam, who shows an unrivaled presence with her ever-changing acting in each work, foreshadows another shocking transformation after the movie 'Parasite', which is disassembled into the best driver 'Eunha' in 'Special Cargo'.

Park So Dam, who has expanded her acting spectrum across screens and stages, made a clear impression on the public with her intense acting in the movie 'The Priests'. Then, she received the hot spotlight at home and abroad by playing the role of 'Ki Jeong' in the movie 'Parasite', which swept the world's leading film festivals, including the Palme d'Or at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival and four awards at the 92nd Academy Awards.

After that, he showed unlimited transformation by challenging various works such as the movie 'Fukuoka' and the drama 'Record of Youth', and it is expected to capture the hearts of the audience once again with the crime entertainment action movie 'Special Cargo' that will be released on January 5, 2022.

