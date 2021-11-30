Park So Dam transforms into a professional driver in ‘Special Cargo’ poster; Releasing on THIS date

On November 30th, the movie 'Special Cargo' side released the launch poster, saying, "The release date has been confirmed on January 5, 2022." ‘Special Cargo' is a crime action movie depicting a chase that takes place when Eunha (Park So Dam), a professional express driver with a 100 percent success rate, gets caught up in an unexpected delivery accident.

The launch poster shows Eunha, a professional driver with a 100 percent success rate, blocking the front of a car that emits dazzlingly intense headlights. The image of Eunha, who is confronting the car with a force that overwhelms the surroundings, is linked with the tagline of '2022 Crime Entertainment Action', raising expectations for the genre-like pleasure the movie will provide.

'Special Cargo' is expected to be the first one-top action movie of Park So Dam, who has been reborn as a global actor with the movie 'Parasite' and the fresh material of a special delivery that delivers anything, regardless of whether it is a person or an object if you give it money. Park So Dam is expected to captivate the audience with a girl-crush charm that is different from her previous work by foretelling powerful action as well as splendid driving skills through this work.

Song Sae Byeok, who has shown strong performances in each work, plays the villainous role of Kyung Pil, a vicious police officer who pursues Eunha to recover 30 billion won of black money. Song Sae Byeok raises the tension in the play by portraying the duality of police officer Kyung Pil, who does not hesitate to do anything illegal for the sake of money.

Kim Eui Sung plays the role of Baek Sang Jang, the representative of Baekgang Industries, who instructed Eunha to deliver a special delivery. Kim Eui Seong will lead the story solidly by showing various faces, from a business appearance that does not hesitate to any requests if it becomes money.

