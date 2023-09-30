Park Solomon's All of Us Are Dead, Park Hyung Sik's Happiness, more; Pick favorite zombie apocalypse drama

There are many zombie apocalypse-themed dramas with intriguing plot lines and astonishing twists and turns. From All of Us Are Dead starring Park Solomon and Cho Yi Hyun to Happiness starring Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo and more. It's time for you to take our poll and pick the apocalypse drama you enjoyed watching.

Zombie apocalypse K-drama

All of Us Are Dead is based on a webtoon called 'Right Now at Our School'. The drama depicts the story of some students surviving a zombie apocalypse that started at their high school. Happiness is about a fake married couple living in a high-rise apartment. One day an unknown disease starts to spread turning humans temporarily into monsters. The couple try to survive the disease together. Other notable dramas based on similar themes are Kingdom, Sweet Home, Zombie Detective, Duty After School, and Dark Hole.

Wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear below!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: The Bride of Habaek star Gong Myung reunites with co-star Krystal Jung at VIP screening of Cobweb