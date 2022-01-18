Park Sung Hoon CONFIRMED to join Song Hye Kyo and Lee Do Hyun in the upcoming drama ‘The Glory’

An official from BH Entertainment, announced on January 17th, "Park Sung Hoon will appear in 'The Glory'”, which is about a person who dreamed of becoming an architect, but they had to drop out due to brutal school violence in high school. It is an evil and sad story that begins a thorough and desperate revenge on the perpetrators and bystanders.

It is a new drama by writer Kim Eun Sook, who wrote 'Goblin', 'Mr. Sunshine' and 'Descendants of the Sun'. Director Ahn Gil Ho of 'Secret Forest 1', 'Memories of the Alhambra', 'Watcher' and 'Record of Youth'. Previously, actors Song Hye Kyo and Lee Do Hyun have confirmed their appearance.

Park Sung Hoon is a South Korean actor under BH Entertainment. He made his debut in the entertainment world in 2006. He acted in dramas like ‘My Only One’, ‘Justice’, ‘Psychopath Diary’, ‘Into The Ring’, ‘Joseon Exorcist’ and films like ‘High Society’ and ‘Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum’.

Lee Do Hyun is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his roles in ‘Hotel del Luna’ (2019), ‘18 Again’ (2020), ‘Sweet Home’ (2020), and ‘Youth of May’ (2021). Song Hye Kyo gained international popularity through her leading roles in the television dramas ‘Autumn in My Heart’ (2000), ‘All In’ (2003), ‘Full House’ (2004), ‘That Winter, the Wind Blows’ (2013), ‘Descendants of the Sun’ (2016), ‘Encounter’ (2018), ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ (2021).

In 2017, Song Hye Kyo ranked 7th in Forbes magazine's Korea Power Celebrity list, and 6th in 2018. She is referred to as one of ‘The Troika’, along with Kim Tae Hee and Jun Ji Hyun, collectively known by the blend word ‘Tae-Hye-Ji’. The success of Song's television dramas internationally established her as a top Hallyu star.

