Park Sung Hoon reportedly steps down from A Tyrant’s Chef with YoonA following NSFW content controversy
Park Sung Hoon’s role opposite YoonA in A Tyrant’s Chef is reportedly being replaced following NSFW controversy. Read on for more details.
Park Sung Hoon, the famed South Korean actor who recently appeared in Squid Game season 2, is in hot water following a controversy. The actor was seen uploading a sexually explicit image on his social media account, garnering massive backlash from fans. Due to the incident, the production company has reportedly reached a decision to remove the actor from the upcoming K-drama A Tyrant’s Chef.
On January 11, 2024, the South Korean news agency OSEN reported that Park Sung Hoon has officially stepped down from tvN's upcoming drama A Tyrant’s Chef, which was set to air this year. According to a broadcast insider, both the production company and Park Sung Hoon’s agency reached a mutual agreement for the actor to withdraw from the project.
On December 30, 2024, Park Sung Hoon uploaded NSFW content with the Squid Game concept that caused a stir online. The actor had uploaded an AV cover parodying Squid Game, which he quickly deleted. The image contained explicit nudity of several women. It quickly led to a heated discussion among netizens who asked for an explanation.
The actor’s agency, BH Entertainment, gave an official statement that Park Sung Hoon received an overwhelming number of direct messages on his social media, and while checking them, he accidentally uploaded the image. However, his agency issued a second statement, clarifying that the image was mistakenly posted while he was forwarding it to a company representative, causing more confusion among fans.
Following the controversy, netizens have been urging the production team to change Park Sung Hoon’s casting with another actor. Moreover, netizens can also be seen suggesting new names.
A Tyrant’s Chef is a drama that tells the story of a French chef who time-slips from the modern day into the past, where he meets a king known as both the worst tyrant and the greatest gourmand. The story unfolds as they develop a love that transcends 500 years. The female lead of the show is confirmed to be played by SNSD’s YoonA.
