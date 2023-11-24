Park Sung Woong confirmed to play villain opposite Lee Joon Hyuk in Forest of Secrets spin-off drama

Park Sung Woong, who has proved acting mettle in projects such as New World and The Deal, has been confirmed to play the role of antagonist named Nam Wan Sung in the upcoming series Good or Bad Dong Jae (literal title). His character Nam Wan Sung is the CEO of Lee Hong Construction Company.

Previously in February, the production company announced that the popular drama Forest of Secrets would be returning with a spin-off series Good or Bad Dong Jae.

Here is the announcement post, introducing Park Sung Woong and Lee Joon Hyuk as rivals in the show:

More about Forest of Secrets, its season two and its spin-off series

In 2017, Forest of Secrets, also known as Stranger, laid the foundation of this successful two-part series. The crime thriller series follows the narrative of prosecutor Hwang Si Mok (Cho Seung Woo) who lacks empathy and a brave female detective Han Yeo Jin (Bae Doona). The protagonists join hands to solve a murder case and uncover the political corruption scandals.

As the show gained massive popularity, the makers returned with another season with actors Cho Seung Woo and Bae Doona reprising their roles. In both seasons, actor Lee Joon Hyuk essayed the role of a corrupt prosecutor named Seo Dong Jae. That’s how the new spin-off series Good or Bad Dong Jae was born, focusing on Seo Dong Jae as the titular character.

Good or Bad Dong Jae is all set to premiere in 2024

The new thriller K-drama will explore Lee Joon Hyuk’s character Seo Dong Jae, who is a prosecutor at the Cheongju District Prosecutors’ Office. In the show, Seo Dong Jae will solve the murder case of a female high school student and navigate the challenge of improving his bad reputation, which was formed due to his shady past.

Park Sung Woong’s role Nam Wan Sung will fight against Seo Dong Jae as the latter poses a threat to his redevelopment project.

