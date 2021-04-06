Parth Samthaan turns antagonist in new series ‘Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu’, watch him rule the underworld with swag

Parth Samthaan has broken all stereotypes as the actors marked his presence as Nawab aka Hero in the 90’s underworld-based web series named ‘Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu’.

Parth Samthaan has donned a new breath-taking role as Hero of the underworld and Bollywood. The actor is immensely famous for starry eyes romance in roles like Anurag Basu and Manik. But his new look in the upcoming web series is a classic and completely shatters his sweet boy image. The series follows the journey of a young man named Nawab, with a huge dream of ruling the underworld as well as Bollywood. It will be exciting to see a series that takes us back to the 90’s when there was a huge impact of the underworld on Bombay city. Every powerful person wanted to rule the city and gang wars were too common.

The looks of Parth Samthaan are quite aggressive on the show, which instantly grab your attention and you will desire to know more about him. In the show, he is seen romancing the top actress of Bollywood, Laila. The sizzling chemistry between Nawab and Laila is definitely intriguing and scintillating for the audience. In the trailer, he is seen crossing all limits to get Laila with him as well as rising up the ladder for becoming the king of the whole city and underworld. The accent and the raw look of Parth, are truly worth a watch, as the actor has displayed an underdog side for his character.

See the trailer here-

The show is a complete package with remarkable cinematography, background score, and an undertone of the 90s era when Bombay was ruled by the underworld mafias and Bollywood. The web series is presented by Alt Balaji and it is among the most awaited shows of 2021. The show highlights the versatility of the stunning actor, Parth Samthaan. His aggression and passion depicted in the trailer are truly intriguing and adds to the charm of the show. It is slated to be released on 20th April 2021 on the OTT platform and the audience can finally enjoy the tryst of Hero aka Nawab.

Credits :Parth Samthaan Instagram

