The party songs you pick will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

Ever since their debut in 2016, BLACKPINK has been skyrocketing to success. Credit goes not just to their chart-topping music, the contributors to their success are also their eclectic style charming dance numbers, inspirational stories, phenomenal fashion and influence and not to forget, their massive fan base aka BLINKS.

In the 5 years since their debut, group members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have collaborated with international stars like Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, have made history at Coachella, have had their own show on Netflix and so much more. All while giving Korean artists a global platform and fanbase. Scroll down to see which BLACKPINK alum will match your personality the most!

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ