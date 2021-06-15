Parvathy Thiruvothu launches the Motion Poster of Leena Manimekalai directorial ‘Maadathy’

Produced by Karuvachy films “Maadathy’ will release on 24 June. Parvathy took to Twitter and revealed the motion poster of the film.

Prolific actress Parvathy took to Twitter and launched the much-awaited motion poster of Leena Manimekalai’s directorial ‘Maadathy’. The film is written, directed, and produced by Leena Manimekalai under the banner of Karuvachy Films and will be released on Neestream on June 24th. The film is about a fictional character from the Puthirai Vannar community in Tamil Nadu. The coming of age tale showcases the discrimination faced by the community. This film is a reflection on gender, caste, and identity, religious beliefs, and violence. Maadathy has been played in several film festivals around the world and will be coming to the audience on 24 June.

Revealing the look of the film, Parvathy wrote on Twitter, “Presenting the official motion poster of 'Maadathy: An Unfairy Tale' directed by @LeenaManimekali Congratulations to the cast & crew for such a powerful film. Watch @MaadathyTheFilm on @neestream from June 24th onwards. #Maadathy #MaadathyMovie @GRfilmssg @karuvachyfilms”. Speaking about how the film came into existence, Leena spoke to TNM and said, “It all started when I came across an article that noted that it is the Puthirai Vannar community - the last in the ladder of caste system, the Dalits among Dalits, the “unseeable” - who are the ones perpetually on the move, displaced because they are unable to protect their women.”

Maadathy had received mass appreciation from critics and cinephiles at festivals alike including Busan International Film Festival, Kolkata International Film Festival, Latin American FICCI 60, Third Eye Asian Film Festival, Chicago South Asian Film Festival, DC South Asian Film Festival among many others where it was screened.

