Past Lives, Dream, Love Reset and more: VOTE for best 2023 Korean movie

Past Lives, Dream, Love Reset, Cobweb, Road to Boston and various other South Korean made a mark at the box office in 2023. From horror to romantic comedies and fantasy, no genre is untouched. Here is a look at most exciting movies that released in 2023.

Best 2023 Korean movie

Past Lives

Past Lives is an English-Korean film that received massive love from viewers and critics. The film bagged nominations in five categories at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Past Lives was first released at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Past Lives tells the story of Nora and Hae Sung, who are childhood friends but grow apart as Nora's family moves from South Korea. After 20 years, they are reunited by fate and confront love, life, and their choices.

Love Reset

Kang Ha Nuel and Jung So Min starrer Love Reset or 30 Days was released on October 3, 2023, and ever since the film hit the theatres, it has become the talk of the town as it did very well at the box office. The film has been confirmed to get its Chinese remake. The story revolves around Jung Yeol played by Kang Ha Neul and Na Ra played by Jung So Min who love each other and get married. They end up in an unhappy marriage and decide to get a divorce. On the day that they applied for the divorce, they got into a car accident and lost their memories.

Unlocked

Directed by Kim Tae-joon, Unlocked stars actors Chun Woo‑Hee, Im Si-wan, Park Ho‑san, and Kim Ye‑won Unlocked is based on the novel by Akira Shiga. The thriller film deals with its mystery and story in a calm and preogressed manner.