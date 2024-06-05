Past Lives famed Yoo Teo to join KIAN84 for travel show Adventure by Accident spin-off; filming begins in July

Yoo Teo, known for leading the critically-acclaimed film Past Lives is all set to make his return to Korean entertainment programs. As reports suggest, he will soon join the regular cast lineup of the popular travel show Adventure by Accident’s new spin-off.

Yoo Teo to join KIAN84 in Adventure by Accident's upcoming spin-off

On July 5, a Korean media outlet reported that Yoo Teo has been confirmed as a regular cast member for Adventure by Accident spin-off. According to the show’s original network MBC’s representative, The actor will kick off the filming schedule in July.

Joining him is webtoonist KIAN84, who appeared in the travel show’s original seasons as the main character. For the spin-off, the duo is set to fly to the United States, visiting many places to bring out in-depth unique content.

Notably, born in Germany, Yoo Teo currently resides in the States, so his familiarity with many places in the region would elevate KIAN84’s trip.

More about Adventure by Accident

Adventure by Accident aired its first season in 2022 with KIAN84, The Player2: Master of Swindlers actor Lee Si Eon, and YouTuber Pani Bottle as the main hosts. Among the regular cast members were hip-hop artist Simon D, comedian Jang Do Yeon, and WINNER’s Mino and Lee Seung Hoon.

In the next season aired in 2023, Single’s Inferno famed Dex joined the cast lineup as a host, replacing WINNER’s Mino.

The 3rd season aired from December 2023 to February 2024. In this season main host KIAN84 alongside the other cast members traveled around India, South America, and Madagascar, diving deeper into the region’s cultures while gaining wisdom as travelers.

The show’s popularity skyrocketed with the season 3 broadcast, winning it the best program title at the MBC Broadcast Entertainment Awards 2023.

Who is Yoo Teo?

Yoo Teo is a German-born South Korean actor who stunned the world with his stellar performance in the 2023 film Past Live, directed by Celine Song. For his work in this film, he earned a nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2024.

The actor also starred in a bunch of K-dramas like Arthdal Chronicles, Vagabond, Chocolate, Money Game, Dr. Brain, and more.

Yoo Teo has also gained recognition as a variety show star having appeared in You Quiz on the Block, The Seasons: Zico’s Artist, Honeymoon Tavern, Amazing Saturday, Running Man, and more.

