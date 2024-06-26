Past Lives star Yoo Teo, Peninsula’s Kang Dong Won are set to become new members of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Actors Kang Dong Won and Yoo Teo have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the prestigious organization that hosts the Academy Awards (Oscars). AMPAS announced its list of 487 new invitees on June 25, expanding its membership to include diverse talents from the global film industry.

On June 26, AMPAS announced its list of 487 new member invitees for this year, which includes Kang Dong Won and Yoo Teo. Kang Dong Won, renowned for his roles in Broker, Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman and Peninsula, and Yoo Teo, known for his work in Past Lives, were invited to join the actor category. Additionally, director and screenwriter Celine Song, the Korean-Canadian filmmaker behind Past Lives, was also extended an invitation.

If they do accept the Academy’s invitation, Kang Dong Won and Yoo Teo will officially become members and gain voting rights for the Academy Awards. Since 2015, Korean filmmakers have increasingly joined the Academy as members, led by actors like Song Kang Ho and Choi Min Sik, and directors such as Bong Joon Ho and Im Kwon Taek who paved the way.

They were later joined by directors including Park Chan Wook, Lee Chang Dong, Hong Sang Soo, and Yim Soon Rye, as well as actors Lee Byung Hun, Bae Doona, Ha Jung Woo, Kim Min Hee, and Jo Jin Woong, all becoming esteemed members.

In 2020, actors Choi Woo Shik, Jang Hye Jin, Jo Yeo Jeong, Lee Jung Eun, and Park So Dam, renowned for their roles in the film Parasite, received simultaneous invitations to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). That year, Youn Yuh Jung also became an official AMPAS member. In 2023, actor Park Hae Il was the sole Korean actor invited to join AMPAS.

More about Yoo Teo and Kang Dong Won

Kim Chi Hun, professionally known as Yoo Teo, is a German-born South Korean actor. He garnered acclaim for his portrayal of Viktor Tsoi in the musical film Leto in 2018, which earned him the Blue Dragon Film Award for Best New Actor in 2021. Yoo Teo gained further recognition in 2023 for his role in the romantic drama Past Lives, receiving a nomination for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Kang Dong Won is a prominent South Korean actor who began his career after being discovered by a modeling agent on the street. Initially starting as a model, Kang Dong Won found his passion for acting after appearing in Jo Sung Mo’s music video titled I Swear. He made his acting debut in 2003 with roles in Country Princess and Something About 1%, and achieved stardom through his role in the 2004 film Temptation of Wolves.

